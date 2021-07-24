MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.28.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $7,765,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $6,144,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

