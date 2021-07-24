MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.66. MRC Global shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 392 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $726.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.