Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$18.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

