Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

TSE MTL opened at C$12.89 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.91.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.