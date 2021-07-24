Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

