MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.51. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

