Naka Bodhi Token Hits Market Cap of $981,452.01 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $981,452.01 and approximately $23,037.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00132249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00144490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,010.34 or 0.99895542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00883419 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.