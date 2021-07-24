Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Nicholas Devlin Sells 3,049 Shares

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87), for a total value of £25,367.68 ($33,143.04).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Naked Wines alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Nicholas Devlin sold 11,309 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.50), for a total value of £90,924.36 ($118,793.26).

WINE opened at GBX 859 ($11.22) on Friday. Naked Wines plc has a 1-year low of GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 788.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of £628.45 million and a PE ratio of -62.25.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.