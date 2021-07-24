Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Craig Hallum

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.73.

NTRA stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.31. Natera has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $324,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,153 shares of company stock worth $25,343,909. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Natera by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

