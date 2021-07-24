National Bankshares Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$139.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$139.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$152.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$132.99 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company has a market cap of C$94.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

