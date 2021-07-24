National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in National Grid by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

