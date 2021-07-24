Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,548 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.52% of Natus Medical worth $30,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 22,746.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NTUS stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

