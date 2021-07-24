Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NMM opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $36.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

