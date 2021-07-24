Needham & Company LLC Lowers China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Price Target to $32.00

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of -0.81.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.64 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in China Online Education Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Online Education Group by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

