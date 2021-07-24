Nektar Therapeutics Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NKTR stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after acquiring an additional 88,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

