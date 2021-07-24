NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and $6.25 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

