Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 117,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,085,777 shares.The stock last traded at $59.43 and had previously closed at $60.36.

The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

