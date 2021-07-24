NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44. NEXT has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $115.00.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

