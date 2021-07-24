NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.63). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 231,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

