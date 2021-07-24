NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.63 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NEP opened at $74.30 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

