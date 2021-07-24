NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. TD Securities increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.67.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$27.25 on Friday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.40 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.2768673 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

