NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

NGL opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

