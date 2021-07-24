No Street GP LP Sells 550,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

No Street GP LP lessened its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Danimer Scientific stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 1,312,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

