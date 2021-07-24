noob.finance ($NOOB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $402.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One noob.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a market cap of $28,801.77 and approximately $402.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00040240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00128071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00145721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,335.82 or 0.99737109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00887160 BTC.

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

