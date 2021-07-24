Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €9.50 ($11.18).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRDBY. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.02.

NRDBY opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

