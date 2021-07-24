Norman Axelrod Sells 35,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FND opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $120.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.