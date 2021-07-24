NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $647,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 535,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

