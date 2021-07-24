NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $720,000 Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,889 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

