NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 611.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 146,268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,917,000 after buying an additional 336,061 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

DG opened at $228.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $229.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.