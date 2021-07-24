NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NIO by 20.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE:NIO opened at $43.99 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

