NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in NIO by 20.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE:NIO opened at $43.99 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

