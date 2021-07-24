NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.94 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

