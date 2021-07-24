NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 393,333 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 393,333 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of LVS opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.