NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $720,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 49,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.93. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.