Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690,705 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $2,821,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $280.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.