Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NYSE:WES opened at $19.83 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

