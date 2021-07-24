Northern Trust Corp Sells 53,823 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 100,434 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATR opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $353.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

