Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $108.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

NTRS opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,280 shares of company stock worth $15,015,095. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

