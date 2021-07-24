Nuggets (NUG) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $905,088.41 and approximately $84.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00143079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,347.62 or 0.99843252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.38 or 0.00876064 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

