Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 32,777 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

