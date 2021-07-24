Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $20,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

