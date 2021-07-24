Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.42 Million Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Southwestern Energy worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

