Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 707 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $20,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $539.71 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

