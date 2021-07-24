NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Shares of NVDA opened at $195.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $97.77 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

