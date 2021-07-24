Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,610.50 ($34.11).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 1,339,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Insiders acquired 2,017,025 shares of company stock worth $3,912,445,119 over the last ninety days.

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,868.50 ($24.41) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,915.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market cap of £14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.89.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.