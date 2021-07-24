Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

