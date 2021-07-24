Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.18. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.