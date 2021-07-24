Octagon Capital Advisors LP Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,111 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.4% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 205,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 577,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 350.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 450,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 350,064 shares during the period. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $999.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

