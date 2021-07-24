Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $942.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.08. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

