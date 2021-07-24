Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 164,634 shares.The stock last traded at $24.93 and had previously closed at $26.25.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

